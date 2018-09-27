Hillary Clinton to Hit the Campaign Trail for Florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum

Hillary Clinton will return to the campaign trail, stumping this fall for one of the 2018 midterm’s most crucial races.

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum will campaign alongside the 2016 presidential nominee on October 23, in the waning weeks of the race.

“I’m honored to have Secretary Clinton join me in Florida next month,” Tallahassee Mayor Gillum said in a statement. “Hillary knows just what's at stake in this election—affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children—and that the choice in this election could not be clearer.”

Clinton, of course, narrowly lost Florida in the presidential election, helping President Trump secure his shocking win alongside his success in the Midwest.

Gillum, who won a surprising primary victory in August, has united different elements of the national Democratic Party around his progressive campaign as the Florida gubernatorial race is seen as one of the most important contests this year.

He campaigned with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the primary and spoke on Clinton’s behalf at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

Gillum’s campaign has also become a primary focus of billionaire donor Tom Steyer, whose organization NextGen America gave more than $1 million towards his primary campaign efforts. Now, they are poised to spend at least another $5 million in the general election effort.

In a series of post-primary polls, Gillum has led his Republican opponent Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a close Trump ally, by a single-digit margin. The most recent one from Quinnipiac University found Gillum with a nine-point lead among likely voters.