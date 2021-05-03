Block Out the Sun? A Plant Expert Told Me How and Why

All of my plants are dead. Or on their way there. There are plenty of problems—over watering, underwatering—but there are some things I just can’t control. In fact, I was beginning to think my plants were getting too much sunlight—which to me, was just the icing on the cake. I can’t stop the sun, I thought. And then I talked to a plant expert, who said, “Yes, you can.”

Hilton Carter is a plant whiz. The author of Wild Creations , Hilton’s home is literally brimming with plants— compared to mine, which has about three dead ones drooping in the corner. It was way past time I asked for some advice.

Hilton recommended this gel to apply to the windows.

“A lot of greenhouses will have this frosted glass on the ceiling to protect the plants from the harshest light,” he said. “It’s the same idea here: you’re adding a filter to protect your plants from direct sun.”

But isn’t having sun on plants a good thing? I wondered.

“Having direct sun on some of your plants can be detrimental—you really want bright indirect light and that’s what this filter creates. It evens out the rays to create a nice even glow that is more evenly distributed,” Hilton said. “Plus, it helps with privacy.”

As for applying it and removing it, Hilton says that’s a breeze. “You pretty much just add water, and it sticks on. And then when you’re ready to take it off, you can just peel it back easily.”

I was convinced—honestly, anything to help my little dying plants. I couldn’t put it on my living room windows (damn you landlord!) but I decided the bathroom might be an even better spot. After all, I have plants in there too, and need some privacy which this helps create.

After a few weeks, I started to notice a difference. For starters, I wasn’t so concerned with my neighbors seeing me naked in my own bathroom anymore, but even more so, my plants began thriving. I love that you can take it off whenever you want to as well—it makes it a no brainer in my opinion. If your plants are struggling, this gel is definitely worth a shot.

