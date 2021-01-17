Trump’s Legacy Is Going to Get Worse (Just Wait)

BONUS PODCAST

Historian Kevin Kruse fills Molly Jong-Fast in on how Trump compares to America’s worst presidents, and why voting rights need to be second to COVID relief on Biden’s docket.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump is not the only “bad” president this country has had in office, but from one historian’s perspective, he’s certainly one of the worst.

“This country has had a few [bad presidents]. There are the ones who are simply bad at the job and incompetent, and a lot of bad things happen on their watch. There are those who are corrupt and engaged in criminality, and have scandals that plagued their administration And there are those who actively do the country harm through their action or their inaction,” says historian Kevin Kruse on this bonus members-only episode of The New Abnormal. “Trump checks all of those boxes.”

That even includes President Herbert Hoover, who was in office during the Great Depression, and as Kruse says, “botched it.”