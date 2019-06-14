Hollywood Divided Over Jessica Biel’s Anti-Vaxx Lobbying

Yesterday, Jezebel and The Daily Beast reported that actress Jessica Biel, whom you may remember from such films as Summer Catch and Blade: Trinity, appeared at the California State Assembly alongside known-vaccine opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The visit—made to lobby against Senate Bill 276, which would limit vaccine exemptions—prompted a mix of rage, side-eye, and gleeful dunking on the internet.

“Hey @JessicaBiel uh yeah something came up, gonna have to cancel that play date with our kids,” actor and screenwriter Adam Goldberg wrote on Twitter. “I had no idea Jessica Biel had a degree in immunology,” author and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell added.

Not everyone received the news poorly. Under the original announcement of the lobbying visit, which Kennedy had made via photo series on Instagram, several seemingly anti-vaxx celebrities offered congratulations for joining the movement.

“Thank you jessica 👍🏿🙏🏿🌹,” actress Rosanna Arquette commented, pairing her gratitude, inexplicably, with black emojis. “Angel!!!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻” wrote ex-porn star turned anti-vaxx activist Jenna Jameson. Actress Rachael Harris also weighed in: “Thank you @jessicabiel ❤️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”–– as did Kimberly Van Der Beek, wife of James Van Der Beek, of Dawson’s Creek fame: “THANK YOU for enlightening people with grounded information and science today. The full picture of what is known is vital.”

In a statement on Instagram early Thursday morning, Biel attempted to refute the label “anti-vaxxer,” despite having lobbied alongside Kennedy, the founder of the Children’s Health Defense, an alleged medical organization which devotes significant efforts to making factually-incorrect claims about the levels of mercury in vaccinations and their safety for infant use. “I am not against vaccinations” Biel wrote. “I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.” (As NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny noted of Biel’s statement, “Important for those not versed in anti-vaxx talking points: anti-vaxx activists say ‘I am not against vaccines,’ preferring language like ‘pro-choice’ or ‘skeptic’ etc etc. Biel’s Insta post isn't a walk back and it isn't ‘setting the record straight.’ It's a basic confirmation.”

Meanwhile, Jezebel’s Anna Merlan spoke to a legislative staffer who attended Biel’s meeting with California State lawmakers, and who said that “some of what Biel discussed did center around her own personal concerns regarding vaccines.”

“Jessica said that her doctor recommended the regular vaccine schedule for her kid and she refused,” the staffer told Merlan, adding, “She practically admitted to doctor shopping, which SB 276 is trying to prevent. She said she wants safe vaccines and mentioned ‘corporations’ a lot.”

Biel’s anti-vaxx lobbying attracted the ire of Leah Russin, executive director of Vaccinate California, a co-sponsor of the bill.

“A Hollywood celebrity and the head of an environmental organization should not have credibility on an issue about how to regulate the medical profession, when an overwhelming number of medical professionals support this bill,” Russin told The Daily Beast. “It’s the Jenny McCarthy show all over again.”