Hollywood Nepo Baby Vows to Remove Her ‘Stupid Teenage’ Tattoos

Many people get tattoos they hate as teenagers, but we rarely see anyone choose to wipe the proverbial slate clean just two years later. Still, that’s precisely what social media influencer Sami Sheen claims she’s about to do.

In a video posted to her TikTok on November 11, Sheen, who is the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, offered her followers a “tattoo tour.” Tattoo tours are a social media format in which a person, usually someone heavily tattooed, shows each tattoo and shares its story. Usually, the intent behind these videos is to celebrate each design. Sheen, however, said the tattoo tour’s catalyst was her decision to have everything removed. In her video, the 21-year-old says she began getting tattoos at 16 and now, barely out of her teens, already wants 100% of them gone in the next two years.

“The reason why I’ve never done a tattoo tour before is because I’m severely insecure about all of my tattoos,” Sheen said. “I got all of them before any part of my brain was developed,” she added.

Sheen then detailed the 18 tattoos she’s amassed in just five years—a large number, to be sure, though it seems the ink’s impact on Sheen’s career has been minimal. The influencer and model has appeared on reality shows, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and alongside her mother in Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, and reports earning more than $3 million through her OnlyFans account.

According to Sheen, she received her first tattoo at age 16—a butterfly with Dominoes to represent the butterfly effect, and a teddy bear holding a flower—but it did not turn out as she wanted. “I don’t know why the lines are so thick,” she remarks in the video.

The influencer’s least favorite ink, she says, came at 17. It is a “cherub smoking a joint holding a really, really crooked wine class,” placed on her inner right arm. This, Sheen declares, is her “worst tattoo,” and admitted that she regularly wears oversized shirts to conceal the design.

There are more innocuous tattoos, too, such as a line of slightly illegible text tattooed by her cousin. It reads, “We accept the love we think we deserve”—a quote from Stephen Chbosky’s eternally popular coming-of-age novel, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, which was adapted into a successful film in 2012.

Several tattoos, Sheen says, came from her “cousin who was practicing tattooing on me, and I was a stupid teenager that wanted tattoos and didn’t care.”

There’s just one tattoo Sheen says she might keep, but not for sentimental reasons: butterfly wings that stretch across her shoulder blades. “I wanted to die, it was so painful,” Sheen says in the video. “[Removing it] will be the most painful thing in the world,” she says. “But everything else has to go.”

“I’m so excited to see all of these tattoos leave my body,” Sheen says. “But it is going to take probably two years, so I’m dreading it.”