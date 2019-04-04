Save Up to 40% Today On KitchenAid, J.A. Henckels, Cristel, and Other Cookware and Cutlery

While you might have not even known Home Depot sells a variety of kitchenware, cookware, and cutlery, it’s giving you up to 40% off a litany of products and sets from these categories all day today — these options cover the gamut and are definitely worth checking out.

For example, you can get Cristel’s Tulipe 3-piece non-stick and stainless steel pans for $163 (35% off) — each pan is equipped with a detachable handle system so you can save space (kinda brilliant, actually). Or take a look at this highly-rated $19 (24% off) cast iron skillet — great to perfectly cook steaks or shakshuka. If you’ve decided to stock up on knives after our guides on choosing them, sharpening them, storing them, and what to place underneath them, you might want to consider J.A. Henckels’s 7-piece knife block set for $110 (39% off) or a 5-piece Santoku knife set for $50 (38% off).

Whatever upgrades you’ve been planning for your kitchen this spring, this sale could be a great starting point.

