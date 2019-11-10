Ready to Start a Home Workout? These Products on Amazon Will Help Get You Started Without the Fuss

Everyone needs a little help, right? For at-home workouts that actually work, these products are designed to give you a vigorous, enjoyable workout.
TRX All-in-One Suspension Training
Aa handy kit for at home (or in a hotel room), this kit includes one suspension training strap and anchors. The idea? Resistance is not futile because it helps you burn fat and get a good workout almost anywhere.
AmazonBasics Vinyl Kettlebell
A kettlebell like this one from AmazonBasics provides a little more to do than lift weights. Exercises include lifts, squats, lunges, and even the dreaded endurance hold.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell
Why pick one or two dumbbells in a set when you can mix and match with the twist of a dial? The Bowflex SelectTech means each dumbbell can change from around five pounds to over 50 pounds.
Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor
Before you start a workout, strap on this heart-rate monitor. It uses a Bluetooth-connected app to report on your heart-rate in real-time. It’s perfect for running, indoor rowing machines, or just a cardio workout.
FITINDEX Bluetooth Scale
Priced less than other smart scales, the FITINDEX syncs to your phone using Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi.