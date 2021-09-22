5 Home Organization Tools Worth The Money, According To An Expert

Organizing an entire home can feel really intimidating. It’s easy to look at all of the spaces, both big and small, that need to be cleaned and put back together, and feel too overwhelmed to do much of anything. To make things feel a bit more manageable, start by stocking up on the right home organization tools.

The perfect pieces will help you make the most of your space, give everything a home, and look aesthetically pleasing as well. You should aim to pick out versatile options, like baskets that could easily be used in the kitchen pantry or the bathroom cabinets. Try to keep things pretty uniform and basic as well. You certainly don’t need every product to match, but it’s nice to have a cohesive look, especially in one area.

Picking out the right organization tools is just the beginning---once you have them, you have to actually get the work done, which can feel stressful enough that you end up stopping right in the middle. Kate Pawlowski, co-founder of Done & Done Home, recommends warding off that overwhelmed feeling by working slowly instead of expecting everything to get done in one weekend. “Set a timer, pick one small space, and take it slow,” she says. “Your house didn’t descend into chaos in one day and it can’t be remedied in a day. But small, consistent steps will make a huge difference in lowering your stress levels, and once you see how much better life can be without constant clutter, you’ll be inspired to do more.”

How To Keep Your Home Organized

The initial organization is just the beginning: Once everything has a home, it’s your responsibility to keep things in their place. Pawlowski says that one of her best tips is to cut down on purchases to keep clutter in check. She calls it “the one in, one out rule” and explains, “For every new item that you purchase, one similar item has to go. This allows you to make good decisions when you have the urge to impulse buy.” In other words, if you want to buy a new dress, think about which piece of clothing you’d be willing to sacrifice for that dress.

Pawlowski also says to deal with things quickly rather than putting them off for later. She recommends keeping an eye on the things that come in your front door every day, like school work and grocery bags. “The longer something sits, the more likely it is to become clutter,” she says. Deal with the clutter the moment you notice it instead of allowing it to collect into more things that then take forever to clean.

Lastly, Pawlowski says to “keep like with like.” In other words, store similar things together so it’s easier to find what you’re looking for, like keeping all of your workout leggings in the same drawer instead of some in your closet and some in a drawer, or storing all of your snacks in the pantry in the same spot.

The Best Home Organizational Tools

Pawlowski strongly recommends opting for environmentally friendly organizational tools whenever possible, like items made of materials like bamboo or metal, or something recyclable. “There are absolutely times when a clear plastic bin is going to be the best choice for a specific area, but when we can optimize a more eco-friendly product, we always go for green,” she says.

To get you started, here are the five best home organization tools, according to Pawlowski.

Best For The Pantry/Snack Drawer

mDesign Bamboo Wood Food Storage Bin With three separate compartments, these bins make it easy to store smaller snack items, spice containers, teas, chocolates, and so much more without everything falling together into a jumbled and disorganized pile you never feel like sorting through. “The sloped angle allows you to see things that might otherwise get lost in the back,” Pawlowski points out. They’re also made with design in mind, so they’ll look good on your shelves. Shop at Amazon $

Best For Your Closet:

mDesign Soft Stackable Fabric Bin One great way to keep your closet more organized is to store away the seasonal clothes you aren’t wearing for the time being---for example, keeping winter clothes hidden away during the summer. Soft bins like these are perfect for that. “Whether it’s sweaters in your master closet or scarves and gloves in your front fall closet, these stackable boxes will keep your clothes free from dust and bugs, while doubling your storage space at the same time,” Pawlowski says. The clear front is a big plus, since it lets you see what’s inside without opening it up first. Shop at Amazon $

Best For The Kitchen:

Coshcymo Pot Organizer Rack One of the most annoying things to store in your kitchen is pots, pans, and their lids. They don’t always stack correctly and can easily become a huge, loud, frustrating mess. “We highly recommend adjustable pot organizers that allow you to store your cookware horizontally,” Pawlowski says, noting that they love this brand and item in particular. It helps you make the most of your space, while making it much easier for you to find exactly what you’re looking for. Shop at Amazon $

Best For The Bathroom:

Vontreaux 2-Tier Stackable Under Sink Organizer If your bathroom vanity or under-the-sink cabinet is a messy pile of lotions, hand soaps, medicine bottles, and cotton pads, you aren’t alone. “We like stackable bins with pull out drawers that help keep everything visible and accessible,” Pawlowski says. This one is sturdy, with removable drawers and connectors so that you can stack another unit on top if you need extra storage space. Shop at Amazon $

Best For The Attic/Basement:

Rubbermaid Cleverstore Clear Storage Bins “The one thing we insist on for storage areas is large, clear, plastic, well-sealing bins,” Pawlowski says, noting that she likes these in particular. “When you store items in the attic, basement, or garage, you risk losing your property through moisture, bugs, and heat if they aren’t stored properly.” These keep your items safe, they’re large enough to hold everything from ski jackets to duvet inserts, and they make it easy to find what you’re looking for. Shop at Amazon $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.