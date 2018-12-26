The Department of Homeland Security addressed the death of a second Guatemalan child in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection by casting blame on Congress, cartels and immigration advocates.

The finger-pointing came amid calls for an investigation into the 8-year-old boy’s death, the second such tragedy in two weeks, and the release of a chronology that showed the child and his father had been held in various Border Patrol stations for six days.

“We have called repeatedly, incessantly and often for Congress and the courts to take action—we are doing all that we can to handle this flood as humanely as possible,” a Homeland Security official told reporters in a Wednesday telephone briefing, urging Congress to “give us the ability to better manage the flow and to handle those that we come in contact with.”

The official also singled out “cartels and advocacy groups” for “continu[ing] to encourage these groups to enter the country illegally.”

At no point during the call did Department of Homeland Security officials suggest Customs and Border Patrol might bear any responsibility for the death of a child in its custody.

The conference call was organized one day after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported that the boy died at Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, high fever and vomiting.

After the hospital visit, the boy was released back into U.S. Customs and Border Patrol custody, and he and his father were placed in a highway checkpoint cell despite the child’s 103-degree fever.

After his condition worsened on Christmas Eve, with no emergency medical technician on duty, the boy was transferred back to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, where he lost consciousness and died at 11:48 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat and chairman-elect of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus identified the boy as Felipe Alonzo-Gomez and called for a congressional investigation into the cause of the boy’s death.

“We must ensure that we treat migrants and asylum-seekers with human dignity and provide the necessary medical care to anyone in the custody of the United States government,” Castro said in a statement. “Congress should investigate this tragedy upon its return to session. The administration’s policy of turning people away from legal ports of entry, otherwise known as metering, is putting families and children in great danger.”

The Guatemalan government also called for a probe and said one of its diplomats is waiting to speak to the boy’s father.

Alonzo-Gomez’s death came just two weeks after a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl, Jakelin Caal Maquin, died after being apprehended by American immigration authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border. Like Alonzo-Gomez, the cause of Caal Maquin’s death remains unexplained.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released an extensively updated timeline of the boy’s time in federal custody on Wednesday morning correcting multiple inaccuracies in the agency’s initial press release. The new chronology revealed that the child died on Christmas Eve, rather than on Christmas Day as previously reported by the agency.

The chronology also revealed that Alonzo-Gomez and his father had been held in various Border Patrol stations for six days following their apprehension west of El Paso, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is barred by the Flores Agreement from holding children for longer than 72 hours, although officials told reporters on Wednesday that because the agreement only covers unaccompanied minors, there was no violation of the court order.

“The Border Patrol strives every day and works incredibly hard to take care of those in their custody,” a Department of Homeland Security official said, referring to the death of Alonzo-Gomez and Caal Maquin as “unfortunate incidents.”

“We are seeing a massive uptick and increase in the number of family units and children crossing the border,” the official added, which places “incredible strain” on resources and personnel, which have not yet been addressed by Congress.

“We’ll continue to ask Congress and the courts for help in alleviating the magnets and the incentives that are encouraging parents and smugglers to bring children on a dangerous journey.”

“This is a tragic loss,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan. “On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, our deepest sympathies go out to the family.”

In the release, McAleenan announced that Border Patrol would be “conducting secondary medical checks” on all children in its custody, including both unaccompanied minors and those who were detained with family members. Officials told reporters that “95 percent” of those in custody have received those medical checks, but did not detail what those checks entailed.

The official also revealed that Homeland Security has asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate uptick in “sick individuals” entering Border Patrol custody, and announced that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will travel to the border to examine medical screening at Border Patrol stations.

The number of children in Border Patrol custody fluctuates as new children are detained at the border and others are transferred into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but number roughly between 1,400 and 1,500 on any given day.

During testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee two weeks ago, McAleenan told senators that “our Border Patrol stations and ports of entry were built to handle mostly male, single adults in custody, not families or children.”

Alonzo-Gomez’s father has spoken with his spouse in Guatemala, officials told reporters, as well as with the Guatemalan Consulate. His son’s body has been sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy, after which it will be delivered to the Alamogordo Funeral Home.

“Currently the father is detained, pending a transfer to ICE,” the official said.