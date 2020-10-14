Homesick Candles Are the Perfect Gift for 2020 — Grab One for 20% Off

Candles that hit on nostalgic smells and hometown memories, Homesick candles make the perfect gift for a friend or loved one you haven’t seen all year.

These days, everyone has someone in their life that they haven’t seen all year. Whether you live in a different state or are not quite ready to socially-distance hang, these candles from Homesick can help remind you of home. They’re up to 20% off for Prime Day, so you can easily grab one for yourself (I recommend Grandma’s Kitchen) and one for a gift, while saving some cash.

Homesick Scented Candle - Grandma's Kitchen

Down from $27

Homesick Scented Candle - New Home

Down from $42

Homesick Holiday Mini Scented Candle

Down from $16

