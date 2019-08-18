Hongkongers Are Fighting for Democracy. Will Americans?

President Trump has finally taken public notice of the protests in Hong Kong, tweeting that President Xi “is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people ” and that “If President Xi would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem. I have no doubt!”

Blithely, or perhaps intentionally, unaware of the fact that Hongkongers are protesting for more freedom and independence from Communist China, Trump believes the solution to the problem is a meeting between Dear Leader Xi and those he ignorantly considers to be Xi’s loyal subjects.

Other Americans have had a different reaction to the pictures and videos of millions of Hongkongers standing up to the Chinese government, putting their lives on the line to fight for democracy.