Have you ever wanted to watch the epic collapse of a Megachurch? I mean, who hasn’t? Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown watch everything they’ve ever built come tumbling down—rightfully so—in the first trailer for Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

After a series of scandals threatens to bring down a Southern Baptist megachurch (you know, like the one that was recently rocked by a massive sexual abuse scandals), Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) is ready to bring it back to life. With his chipper wife Trinitie (Hall) by his side, Lee-Curtis promises the “ultimate comeback,” comparing himself to “Rocky.” Let’s not forget that Rocky loses his fight.

“Every woman is not built for the great responsibility of being a First Lady,” Trinitie laments in the trailer. “Lee-Curtis and I, we’re gonna get to the other side.”

We’ll see about that. If they don’t make it, they’ll die trying, with a camera crew recording every bit of nonsense along the way. That’s because Honk for Jesus is a satire shot in mockumentary style, with a team of folks “following around” Trinitie and Lee Curtis for epic-fail footage in their upcoming documentary about the Southern Baptist Church.

Candid moments in the trailer include an awkward run-in with an ex-church member, Lee-Curtis stepping in gum (“We can edit around that, right?”), and Trinitie shaking what her mama gave her—for Jesus, of course.

Based on a 2018 short film of the same name, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. earned strong reviews when the Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya-produced feature debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Critics especially lauded Hall’s fantastically narcissistic performance as Lee Curtis’ First Lady.

“The pair’s chemistry is fantastic,” writes The Daily Beast’s Laura Bradley in her review of the film, “even (and perhaps especially) when they’re at odds, and the actors’ shared zest for taking their characters’ ridiculousness to the max is a delight (case in point: a scene in which a frustrated Trinitie resentfully listens to her husband rapping along to Crime Mob’s ‘Knuck If You Buck’—only to join in anyway).”

Save your soul when Honk for Jesus lands in theaters and on Peacock this September 2.