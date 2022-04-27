Harry Styles Fans Lose Their Minds Over Horny Trailer for ‘Don’t Worry Darling'

It’s Harry’s house, and we’re all just living in it.

Though the first trailer for the already controversial Don’t Worry Darling hasn’t even hit the web yet, fans of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are freaking out over the steamy new first look for Olivia Wilde’s upcoming psychological thriller. Dunkirk sent Styles into the heat of the war—and a hot and heavy Don’t Worry Darling will send him into the sheets.

And that’s precisely what the new image, featuring Pugh and Styles, portrays: two lovers, under the covers, holding one another in bed. The full trailer was only made available to lucky CinemaCon viewers in a special sneak peek. Though it hasn’t been released yet, Variety reports a bit on what’s teased in the early preview.

After a delightful snuggle in bed, this husband and wife duo face an unbelievable number of issues. Beautiful couple, idyllic California desert town, happy housewife, husband with a glamorous job—what could go wrong? Styles’ husband character is working on something called the Victory project, which feels…iffy.

“Do you even know what the Victory Project even is? Have you ever asked?” Pugh prods him. Could he secretly be a severed worker at Severance’s Lumon?

But the real heart of the trailer (apparently, because only a few folks have actually laid eyes on the damn thing) is all the wild intimate scenes the leading couple share. After Styles screams in a car, he and Pugh go at it on the dining room table. On the sink (with Chris Pine in the same room). Again, on the table. Whew! That’s just the trailer.

“I’m sorry but I’m very much excited for don’t worry darling,” one excited Twitter user shared at the mere thought of the trailer. “psychological thrillers are my things plus florence is such a good actress."

Wilde has compared Don’t Worry Darling to Inception and The Truman Show, with other CinemaCon attendees naming titles like Black Swan, The Matrix, and Pleasantville. That’s probably not what Harry Styles fans were expecting from the Booksmart director, and it appears Pugh has left the Little Women days far behind her.

Don’t Worry Darling will release in theaters on September 23, but that beguiling trailer? We’ve got no idea. You’re going to want to stay tuned for that, which could drop at any time.