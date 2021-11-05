Even if you've done it every year for over a decade, hosting Thanksgiving at your home for friends and family can be downright nerve-wracking—but it's especially daunting if it's your first time. Heck, maybe you've never even cooked a turkey before or had to coordinate table settings with holiday-themed napkins and dinnerware (currently raising my hand!). If you're feeling clueless about where to even begin, we've put together a hosting Thanksgiving for the first time checklist to review ahead of the big day (but really, please don't wait until the day of to start your planning—trust me).

Maybe you've just bought a house or recently got married and figured it was time to officially graduate to adulthood—or, perhaps you're having your pals over for a casual Friendsgiving soiree with Thanksgiving-themed cocktails. Either way, you're going to want to be prepared with the right arsenal to make sure everything goes smoothly. While we can't ensure your distant uncle won't have one too many glasses of wine and start a bona fide political war at the dinner table, we can help you figure out exactly what you need for a successful Turkey Day feast at your place.

From self-basting turkey roasting ovens and electric carving knives that basically do half of the work for you (god bless these little devices!) to super chic cookware that'll have your distant relatives swooning over your impeccable taste, if you're hosting Thanksgiving for the first time this year (and even if you've hosted it before), here's a foolproof checklist that'll help you make the holiday a total success.

Food 52 Thanksgiving Day Set This comprehensive Thanksgiving Day cookware set comes with everything you need for a delicious bird —"Just Add the Turkey" is right. Plus, it's also on sale right now, so it's a win-win. Buy at Food52 $ 99

Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker You may not think you need an upgraded smart pressure cooker, but trust me, you do. This multi-purpose kitchen sidekick connects to your WiFi and guides you through recipes in real-time using the app. It's almost impossible to mess up a dish with this thing by your side. Buy at Amazon $ 179.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Made In Knife Set Knives may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to T-Day dinner planning, but trust us, you're going to need a solid knife set on the ready. Buy at Made In Cookware $ 279

Oster Electric Roaster Oven With Self-Basting Lid Down from $119 Why slave away basting by hand when you can let this handy electric roaster oven do it for you? We browsed through the reviews of this little appliance, and it's gotten the seal approval for a number of customers who claim it helped them out big time on their first time hosting Thanksgiving. Buy at Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuisinart Electric Carving Knife This labor-reducing electric carving knife is truly a Turker Day game-changer, allowing you to easily cut perfectly sized and even slices without breaking your arm in the process. Buy at Sur La Table $ 49.95

Our Place Always Pan There's a reason this gorgeous little pan has become an Internet sensation—it really is more than just a pretty face, allowing you to cook up a number of dishes quickly—and obviously in style. Buy at Our Place $ 149

Drizly Alcohol Delivery If you're planning on serving alcohol this Thanksgiving, keep Drizly's easy alcohol delivery service at top of mind. When it's a busy day, it's easy to forget (not to mention run out of) supplies. Shop at Drizly $

GreenPan Reserve Non-Stick Roasting Pan With Rack Not only is this black-and-gold roasting pan a thing of beauty, but it's also a pretty epic space-saver thanks to the included rack. Best of all, this non-stick roasting pan is a reliable bet to ensure a juicy and perfectly moist turkey. Buy at Food52 $ 149.99

Revival Dining Room Rugs If you're looking for a fast and easy way to instantly elevate your dining room area, try investing in a chic and durable dining room rug for a little pick-me-up. It's a lot less work than coming up with an elaborate decor theme. Buy at Revival Rugs $ 900

Instacart Grocery Delivery Anyone hosting Thanksgiving (or any meal, for that matter) should always have the Instacart app on standby. You never know when you could've forgotten that one ingredient you need for the mashed potatoes. Or, just get all of your groceries for the big meal delivered—why not save some extra time? Shop at Instant $

Cusimax Freestanding Hot Plate Cooktop One of the biggest frustrations about cooking a Thanksgiving meal is the lack of counter space and space on the stove. Investing in a freestanding cooktop or hot plate will save you so much hassle. Buy at Amazon $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

East Fork 7-Piece Pottery Dinner Set Not only does this luxe dinner set look festive and elevated, but it's also dishwasher and microwave-friendly, which will make final preparations and cleanup a breeze. Buy at East Fork $ 179.99

