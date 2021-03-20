Hotels Tied to Kristi Noem Crony Got Millions in State COVID Cash

A hotel group tied to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign chair pulled in millions of dollars from her COVID-19 grant program—the latest case of those close to the Republican benefiting from the federally funded initiative.

Analyzing records compiled by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, The Daily Beast determined that hotel owner Regency Midwest Ventures Limited Partnership received a $500,000 award through Noem’s small-business relief effort. Regency Midwest is one of 29 companies listed in the portfolio of private equity firm Bluestem Capital, which belongs to Noem’s campaign chair, former South Dakota Lt. Gov. Steve Kirby.

Kirby apparently does not put much distance between his two roles: the contact number for Kirby listed in Noem’s campaign filing with the South Dakota Secretary of State goes to Bluestem’s office.