I Would Never Guess Eco-Friendly Headphones Could Sound Like This — And Include Killer Techie Features

I’ve been using House of Marley’s over-ear wireless Exodus headphones on a daily basis since I got them. And of all the features they pack, I would never, ever guess they were also sustainably made. If you’re trying to marry eco-friendliness into your tech buying, I highly recommend you check out the Exodus.

They’re styled uniquely with an exposed non-tangled braided wire connecting the large, powerful headphones in a flexible and versatile crescent that lets you find the perfect fit. And these headphones deliver incredible, hi-fi sound. The Exodus’s 50mm high definition drivers are designed for strong output and that’s been a shining feature for me — whether I’m increasing my speed with some 80s synthwave or slowing down with a classical playlist.

On top of that, I barely charge these headphones. A full battery lasts 30 hours and the unit charges fast with a USB-C (my first to come across in the wireless headphone space and I’m glad to see fast charging is spreading). In fact, House of Marley designed them to be charged less. The longer you wait to charge, the more playtime you get between charges. Memory-foam ear cushions cup your ears, leaving you immersed in whatever you’re listening to.

When I learned about the materials, I was floored — guess I just hadn’t ever considered that sound technology could afford itself to sustainable manufacturing. These headphones that sound great are also constructed responsibly and the company behind them cares (a lot) about reforestation. As you can see in the photos above, the Exodus headphones are crafted with sustainable bamboo (an easily renewable resource). The fabric on the inside of the earpieces is weaved from recycled materials: 30% reclaimed and organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp, and 40% recycled polyethylene terephthalate, which is fully recyclable. The headphone housing itself is made of recyclable aluminum. The silicone in the unit is created from reclaimed and upstyled waste product. The package you’ll be getting your headphones in is made of recycled paper. When it uses wood, House of Marley relies on materials that are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, a nonprofit that manages forests for environmental impact and advocates for their preservation. The cork, leather, stainless steel, and other materials House of Marley uses in these headphones and its other products are remarkably eco-friendly.

If you want your purchasing power to have an impact, House of Marley’s Exodus headphones are your best option for over-ear, wireless sound.

