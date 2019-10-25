It’s Official: House Republicans Have Become the O.J. Simpson Jury of the 21st Century

An old legal maxim says: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”

When it comes to impeachment, Republicans have entered the “pound the table and yell like hell” phase of bargaining. In recent weeks, they’ve put the system on trial, engaged in mob-like behavior to delegitimize the process, and (in case that doesn’t work) suggested that even if Trump did something wrong, it isn’t impeachable—all things conservatives might have once found viscerally repellent.

Let’s start with the strategy of putting the system on trial. When asked Wednesday by CNN’s Manu Raju about top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor’s damning testimony, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks declared: “The opening statement doesn’t make any difference... You should not be relying on it!”