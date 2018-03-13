House Russia Probe Chief: Putin May Have Wanted Trump

Vladimir Putin might have wanted Donald Trump to win the 2016 presidential election, and he might not have; we just can’t know for sure. That’s the view House Republicans will put forward in a report set to be released in the coming weeks, according to one of the report’s authors.

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican responsible for overseeing the House intelligence committee’s investigation into Russian election meddling, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that his committee will challenge the way the Intelligence Community came to the conclusion that Putin wanted Trump to win. But he added that it’s still very possible that Putin was, in fact, pulling for Trump.

“We believe that the assessment of that issue by the few analysts who did it did not use the proper tradecraft,” Conaway said.

“Only Putin knows for sure what he was trying to do,” he added.

It’s a much more nuanced position than a one-page summary of the committee’s forthcoming report indicated. Last night, the committee posted a document saying its report would concur “with the Intelligence Community Assessment’s judgments, except with respect to Putin’s supposed preference for candidate Trump.”

Conaway said his report does not rule out the possibility that the Kremlin wanted Trump to win in 2016. He said the committee will also release a second report on the Intelligence Community assessment––released on Jan. 6, 2017––of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“If the glass is half empty or the glass is half full, there’s still the same amount of water in the glass,” he continued. “So if Putin did things to hurt Hillary that helped Trump––ok. If he did things to hurt Hillary to make sure that if she was president, she didn’t have as effective a presidency, you can interpret it either way you want to.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rep. Trey Gowdy, another Republican on the House’s intelligence committee, said in a statement that it was "clear, based on the evidence, Russia had disdain for Secretary Clinton and was motivated in whole or in part by a desire to harm her candidacy."

Conaway took a slightly less definitive view. “In terms of whether Putin wanted to help or not, each person gets to look at the evidence for themselves and decide for themselves,” he continued. “Really, only Putin knows for sure what he wanted to do.”