How a GOP Operative Got Caught Funneling Untraceable Campaign Cash

When federal prosecutors leveled corruption charges against a North Carolina insurance executive this year, they submitted reams of evidence showing how the executive tried to bribe regulators for more favorable treatment of his companies. And while not central to the case, one little-noticed email filed with the court pulls back the curtain on a totally unrelated scheme to funnel undisclosed money into American elections.

The email was between Greg Lindberg, who is now serving seven years in prison on bribery and wire fraud charges, and an executive at one of his companies, Global Bankers. In it, they discussed various potential political contributions that Lindberg might make, and how those contributions could be structured.

One potential beneficiary of their political largesse was former Rep. Scott Taylor, a Republican from Virginia who lost his reelection bid in 2018 and lost again last month after running to represent his old seat.