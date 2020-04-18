How a Hollywood Film Starring Pancho Villa Got Lost to Legend

On January 7, 1914, a front-page story in The New York Times announced two seemingly incongruous pieces of information: Pancho Villa, a rebel leader in the Mexican Revolution that had gripped the attention of the American public, had just arrived in Ojinaga.

Riding in on his pinto pony wearing a “big sombrero flapping in the breeze” and proceeded by his bugler, Villa was preparing to personally lead his troops in an attack on the country’s federal forces who were entrenched in the northern Mexico town.

General Villa, the headline announced, had also just been signed up by the “movies.”