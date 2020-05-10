How a King’s Secret Affair Produced the Perfect Jewel for a Pandemic

In today’s sudden age of social distancing, an antique jewel—meant to remind estranged lovers of each other—could be the perfect symbol of how to combat the loneliness of these strange times.

The Lover’s Eye, as it’s appropriately called, was all the rage in early 19th-century Europe: a small brooch that depicted the beautiful eye of a secret admirer. The brooches served as stand-ins when the lovestruck could not physically be together.

The origin of the Lover’s Eye jewel comes out of forbidden romance. In 1784, the Prince of Wales, George Augustus Frederick—later King George IV—had fallen in love with a twice-widowed commoner named Maria Fitzherbert at an opera. But the most difficult aspect of the match was that she was, unfortunately for the Protestant king, a Catholic.