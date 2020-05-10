How a King’s Secret Affair Produced the Perfect Jewel for a Pandemic

FORGET ME NOT

Forbidden to wed by British law, a British royal and his mistress exchanged these tiny portraits as a token of their distant love.

Levi Higgs

Photo courtesy David Michael Jewels

In today’s sudden age of social distancing, an antique jewel—meant to remind estranged lovers of each other—could be the perfect symbol of how to combat the loneliness of these strange times

The Lover’s Eye, as it’s appropriately called, was all the rage in early 19th-century Europe: a small brooch that depicted the beautiful eye of a secret admirer. The brooches served as stand-ins when the lovestruck could not physically be together. 

The origin of the Lover’s Eye jewel comes out of forbidden romance. In 1784, the Prince of Wales, George Augustus Frederick—later King George IV—had fallen in love with a twice-widowed commoner named Maria Fitzherbert at an opera. But the most difficult aspect of the match was that she was, unfortunately for the Protestant king, a Catholic.