How a Serial Killer’s Game Show Appearance Gave Him Away

Discussing the search for material evidence in The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Game Show Killer, forensic analyst Dr. Angela Gallop states, “Every contact, absolutely, I’m sure leaves a trace. It’s just whether or not we’re clever enough to find it.” Clever she and her compatriots certainly were when it came to multiple cases of murder and rape in Wales’ southwest county of Pembrokeshire. A sleepy coastal region known as a vacation spot, Pembrokeshire was a peaceful rural idyll—until, in 1985, a double homicide ushered in a wave of carnage that, investigators soon came to believe, was being carried out by a lone individual.

Premiering on Britbox (the BBC/ITV streaming platform) on Feb. 2, The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Game Show Killer is a non-fiction companion piece to the service’s three-part dramatic miniseries The Pembrokeshire Murders starring Luke Evans. As such, it’s bolstered by dramatic reenactments of a higher order than most found in today’s true-crime efforts. Nonetheless, the chief draw of Matthew Tune and Jonathan Hill’s hour-long documentary is that it gets to the heart of the matter with less fanfare than its scripted sibling, taking a clear-sighted, archival footage-based approach to recounting the horrors that befell Pembrokeshire beginning in 1985, when siblings Richard and Helen Thomas were incinerated during a raging fire in their secluded manor house. Investigators quickly identified shotgun wounds on both of their bodies, rope tied around Helen’s neck, and signs that she had also been sexually assaulted—all of which indicated that the inferno had been staged to cover the tracks of a twin murder.

One of the many local residents interviewed about this incident was 41-year-old handyman John Cooper. However, since he had a rock-solid alibi—his family claimed that on the rainy night in question, he’d been at home with them—police dismissed him as a suspect, and with no other potential culprits on their radar, the case went cold. Then, in 1989, a similar slaying took place on a coastal path. The victims, husband and wife Peter and Gwenda Dixon, were found beneath twigs and bushes not far from their camping tent and vehicle, she partially unclothed (suggesting sexual assault), and both of them tied up and shot numerous times with a shotgun. As former detective chief superintendent Don Evans recalls, it was “the most horrific sight you’d ever see. The worst I’ve ever seen. It was an assassination.”