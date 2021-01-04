How America Betrayed Its COVID Heroes

After the horrors of the spring, a Maryland medical team closed its COVID-ICU and posed for a group photo, their bright eyes and uplifted heads attesting to smiles under their masks.

“Today I transferred the last patient out of Covid ICU,” nurse John Haacke wrote when he posted the picture. “This crew exceeded every expectation and kept our ship sailing in some extremely foul weather. Thank all of you and let's keep an eye on the storm just in case.”

That was on June 25. The last patient, a state contact tracer who got sick on the job, had survived and new COVID cases had slowed to where the regular ICU could handle them. COVID deaths nationwide had passed 115,000, but the hard-hit places had learned now to flatten the infamous curve. It seemed we would be able to keep the virus at least somewhat under control while scientists worked on several promising vaccines.