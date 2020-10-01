How a Black Lesbian Took Down a Racist, Pandemic-Partying Fraternity

In his 35 years as a professor at the University of Georgia, Joe Fu has seen the university kick plenty of fraternities off of campus. Before last week, though, he’d never seen a frat shut itself down.

But on Sept. 19, after racist text messages among their members went public, the university’s chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha did just that, announcing they would be self-suspending, something Fu told The Daily Beast was “almost unprecedented.”

The racist and sexually graphic text messages targeted Arianna Mbunwe, a UGA junior who has amassed a large Twitter following for her willingness to call out both the administration and students over the wild spread of coronavirus on campus. Two weeks earlier, she had tweeted an anonymous tip that the fraternity was breaking COVID guidelines to host events, writing, “now Lambda Chi it would be a shame if someone found out about your little parties….”