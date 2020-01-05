How Artist Cai Guo-Qiang Envisioned a Global Blackout for the New Millennium

As the calendar crept ever closer to Jan. 1, 2000, preparations for the turn of the new millennium ramped up.

Some focused on planning the celebration of the century, while others were concerned solely with survival. The Y2K talk was all about software bugs and global apocalypse and emergency bunkers. There was an air of uncertainty, a collective holding of breath as the clock tick tick ticked closer to midnight. And then... nothing happened. Cue raucous celebrations.

However, there was one work of art originally designed to welcome the new millennium that would have added a little more substance and reflection to the revelry.