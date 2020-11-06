How Biden Can Win Back the Quiet Trump Fans

About the election, Democrats, why the long faces? The Democratic left is whining that the party was far too centrist and the centrists that it was far too left. How can Mitch McConnell still be in charge of the Senate? And honey, who shrunk our House majority? The polls? Go poll yourself.

Whether we stop the counting, as Donald Trump wishes, or keep at it, barring divine or satanic intervention Joe Biden has won the presidency, so what’s really keeping the champagne corked? Simple. We were promised a blue wave, a repudiation of the president and the crowd he brought in with him. Instead, we’re confronted by the fact that despite knowing everything, nearly half the country still loves Trump and with a passion rarely seen outside countries like North Korea where it’s required. About 46 percent of the country and 87 percent of Republicans approve of Trump, and more of them voted for him in 2020 than in 2016.

It should have been a rout of such proportions that Trump would flee to exile at Mar-a-Lago or to a country without an extradition treaty. To the contrary, it’s confirmed: Trump could stand idly by as 235,000 Americans died on Fifth Avenue and not lose one supporter.