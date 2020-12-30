How Biden Could Become One of the Greats, and How He Could Fail

Remember when the Bob Woodward-Donald Trump interviews first became public? The biggest news break was that Trump admitted to Woodward that he knew the virus was more dangerous than he was saying publicly. But the most morally corrupt moment of that episode came when Trump was called upon to explain why, and he said he didn’t want to “create a panic.”

This patently ridiculous statement was met with every bit of the contempt and scorn it deserved, as any human being who wasn’t brainwashed could see that there’s quite a lot of space between Trump hiding the truth from the public and creating public panic. This reality did not of course prevent his propagandists from trying to spin Trump’s words positively. Sean Hannity actually said: “Did President Roosevelt fan the flames of misery? Did he call for panic and anxiety? No, he actually rallied a nation in a time of need and focused on making Americans stronger by staying positive, and he got to work and rolled up his sleeves.” The mind that can write those words and then speak them with apparent sincerity is frankly terrifying.

But now, we actually have someone who is emulating Roosevelt. Joe Biden’s short speech Tuesday about the virus was everything Trump is not. He did not fan the flames of misery. He did not call for panic and anxiety. He attempted precisely to rally a nation in a time of need. And we saw in Biden’s brief presentation pretty much everything a president is supposed to be.