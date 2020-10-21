How Biden Is Encouraging 'Great Migration' of Republicans In Campaign’s Final Days

When Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden helped orchestrate an endorsement from former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) over the summer, he welcomed one of the most loyal and prominent anti-Trump Republicans into his network of swing-state apostates.

Now, the former senator is in sprint mode. With less than two weeks to go until Nov. 3, Flake says he has stepped up his Capitol Hill outreach to former congressional colleagues whom he and members of the Biden campaign believe are worth talking to before Election Day.

In an interview with The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon, Flake shared that he is in regular contact with the former vice president’s campaign and that he remains cautiously optimistic more like-minded Republican officials may share his pro-Biden preference in the home stretch.