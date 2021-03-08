How Biden’s Fixing the Border Mess Obama and Trump Left Him

Joe Biden seems to be angling for a kinder and gentler immigration policy.

Hallelujah! After years of presidents from both parties being heartless and hardheaded in dealing with uninvited guests, that’s just what we need. In deciding who can legally enter the United States and who should be kept out, we hold all the cards. We don’t have to be jerks about it.

It seems Biden is capable of doing something that neither of his immediate predecessors — former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump — was very good at doing: admitting mistakes and reversing course.