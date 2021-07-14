Over the last nine years, Damian Lillard has indoctrinated Trail Blazers fans into a concept of basketball excellence that has terraformed the minds of everyone in Portland, Oregon. He is exactly what every fanbase says they want in a franchise player: a leader of men, devoted to whichever place he plies his trade; a stunning clutch performer; and a guy who refuses to participate in the kind of flopping and histrionics that define the James Hardens of the world. Dame doesn’t do it like The Big Guys. He went to college for four years. He owns a Toyota dealership in town. He doesn’t even argue with referees all that much. Even when the Blazers lose, or Dame misses out on the All-Star team, Blazers fans double down: losing with Dame is better than willing with someone else. There is no true victory without honor, they say.

As a Blazers fan, I bought it for a while. It’s really very addictive, logging onto Twitter and arguing that a player in a small media market should have made All-NBA First Team and not Third Team, like he did. But as the team has found itself stuck in the mud and indulging in a series of terrible decisions, I have been struck by a bolt of clarity: I hate that shit. Honor and community, fair play, all that trash. The truth is, I crave dishonor, the providence of basketball Odysseuses. Sportsmanship is for suckers.

Death to honor, I say. Flopping is the province of gods, leaving in free agency is the only rational action in a league and a world dominated by money, chastising your inferior teammates is the sign of true genius. I would trade all the Damian Lillards in the world for one Chris Paul.