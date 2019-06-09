How Colombo, Emily Ratajkowski’s Puppy, Became New York’s Cutest New Celebrity

There are few things the Internet’s collective consciousness obsesses over more than Emily Ratajkowski. One rare exception: puppies. Maybe that’s why EmRata bought a dog.

The model, entrepreneur, and master of the tasteful nude adopted Colombo in May. Only a few precious details on Colombo's past exist. We do not know his exact age or where he came from, but we do know that he is a “total mutt” and Very Good Boy.

Ratajkowski introduced Colombo to the world on her favorite forum, Instagram. “Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves,” she wrote. (Ratajkowski is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, a filmmaker and accused rent dodger.)

Eventually, Colombo will weigh 60 pounds. You can tell by how big his paws are, the proud “mom” told Jimmy Fallon. This is not an ideal outcome, as he is already perfect pint-sized.

Soon the nugget of fluff will basically become a wolf, which makes him much less cuddly. But until then, Colombo is enjoying the hell out of his picture-perfect NYC puppyhood.

Though he's been a Ratajkowski for a mere 20 days, Colombo's cuteness has turned him into a bonafide tabloid beat. The Daily Mail has written about him a total of 12 times. (Representatives for the site did not respond to a request for comment.)

Of course, interest in EmRata is not new. After appearing in Robin Thicke's 2013 “Blurred Lines” music video (a creepy song that has aged like molded Velveeta), the model has become a reoccurring fixture on the Mail's famous “sidebar of shame.”

Perhaps inadvertently, Ratajkowski has injected new interest into her daily strolls and coffee runs with the addition of Colombo. Celebrity photo agencies like Splash News and Bauer-Griffin pay for paparazzi stalker shots of the dynamic duo. (Representatives for both companies also did not respond to comment on this practice.)

To the naked eye, EmRata and Colombo remain unbothered by the extra attention. Colombo seems too busy smelling subway grates or sitting for biscuits to notice the fuss. Ratajkowski has channeled much energy into turning her dog walking outfits into high fashion.

Take, for instance, the ultra low-rise wide leg pants, billowing blazer, and ab-baring crop top Ratajkowski wore while out with Colombo on June 3.

“Her style even seems to be influenced by the adorable pup’s brown and beige coloring,” one Mail writer posited.

But Elise Biette, a former dog walker based out of Boston, told The Daily Beast the oversized look, while cute, was pure amateur hour.

“Her pants almost look practical,” Biette said. “She clearly has some deep pockets, which you need for poop bags, treats of various kinds, phone, wallet, keys, business card, company coupons, the dog’s favorite toy—basically enough things where I would say, ‘Girl, get a belt! Gravity isn’t going to be your friend here.’”

Plus, photographs have proved that Colombo does not walk so much as he leaps and bounds with youthful exuberance. “A rambunctious pup might think that wide leg pants are a great toy,” Biette mused. “One turn of tug-o-war here, and those pants are going down.”

Days earlier, Ratajkowski let Colombo off-leash on the streets of Manhattan—a bold move for such a young pup. In an added display of audacity, EmRata chose to walk Colombo in a belly-baring sweater and extra snug, knitted pencil skirt.

“She must have a really well-behaved dog to be wearing a tight skirt while walking him,” said Amanda Borges, a part-time dog walker (and friend of this writer). “You know that she’s not picking up poop in that skirt. I do lowkey want that outfit, though.”

Carolina Yevenes, who works in New York for the app Wag, also calls sweaters an occupational no-no. “If you pick them up or they hug you, the dog's nails might get stuck in the fabric.”

Ratajkowski has twice thrown baggy blazers over tank tops and jeans while walking Colombo. Dog walkers approve.

“The jacket is nice, because it will cover up the sweat rings in your armpits and lower back, so people won't be able to tell that the dog has dragged you around,” Biette explained.

Logistics aside, there is no purer joy than watching Colombo trot around town as a single dog in the big city. In her leggy outfits and leopard print, EmRata is the perfect sidekick.

The sometimes-actress has said in the past that she is frustrated by the fact that her mystically good looks keep her from scoring “serious” acting roles. If she and Colombo don't get a series, there is no sense to this world.

The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for Emily Ratajkowski for comment on Colombo's background, where he came from, what his favorite snacks are, if he prefers back or belly rubs, and how he handles the pressures of fame.

We received the following response: “Hey! We are going to have to politely decline on this as Emily is so busy and doesn’t like to have a lot of her personal info out there, but he is the cutest doggie ever!”

He sure is.