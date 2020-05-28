How Dare All These People Die and Threaten Donald Trump’s Re-Election Chances

On Tuesday, Vanity Fair reported that an ally of Donald Trump said the president was furious about the coronavirus. “He was saying, ‘This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection!’” On that same day, Maggie Haberman wrote in The New York Times that President Trump had “lashed out at Mr. Parscale and other advisers because of his decline,” referring to campaign manager Brad Parscale.

How dare the deaths of thousands of people derail Trump’s 2020 re-election prospects!

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Team Trump decided that the virus was a conspiracy against the president. It was yet another way that the greatest president reality television ever created was being thwarted.