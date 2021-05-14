How Democrats Can Revive Their Doomed Voting Rights Legislation

NOT GAME OVER

The For the People Act looks doomed, but the federal election funding local officials desperately need doesn’t have to be.

Jessica Huseman

opinion

Gary Miller/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the For the People Act, democracy-reform legislation Democrats believe would expand voting access, saw a preview of its fate. The 900-page bill, dealing with everything from election administration to congressional ethics, was the subject of a full day of debate in a Senate committee with nearly 100 proposed amendments.

A total of 10 passed, while the rest went down in flames on largely party-line votes. Its future on the Senate floor looks no better: It will be forced for consideration, debated for hours, and will still fail.

Rather than squabbling over next steps or surrendering, however, the Democrats have a more realistic option that would solve election administrators’ need for funding and would boost the health of elections in a way that is truly for the people.