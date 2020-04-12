How Did Crucifixion Actually Work?

In 1936, the French surgeon Pierre Barbet published his medical book A Doctor at Calvary in which he describes taking a recently amputated arm and driving a nail into it in order to understand the mechanics of the crucifixion. Barbet performed the experiment on amputated limbs several times although one hand, he had to confess, belonged to a woman. His ad hoc and off-the-books experimentation is hardly unique. He is one of a cluster of famous doctors and artists who have tried to understand what the crucifixion was actually like and, in Barbet’s case, how it kills someone.

Barbet, who was at one point the chief surgeon at St. Joseph’s hospital in Paris, is not the only one to experiment on bodies (dead or living) in his efforts to ascertain the medical truth. In 1801 sculptor Thomas Banks and artists Benjamin West and Richard Cosway flayed the skin off the body of a recently executed man, hung it on a cross, and made a cast of the body. The cast is still on display at the Royal Academy of Arts. Banks’s intent was to produce an accurate image of the world’s most famous execution: the crucifixion of Jesus. An apocryphal story about Michelangelo states that the famous artist once tied a model to a cross and stabbed him in the side in order to get a realistic sense of what the crucifixion was like. Apparently, for the depiction of history’s most-painted cadaver, Michelangelo felt that it was necessary to have the real deal.

Interestingly, when doctors conduct their autopsies they start with the specifics of the passion narrative rather the generalities of crucifixion. Prior to his death, Jesus was scourged by Roman soldiers. We have no idea how many lashes Jesus received; when Barbet and others try to estimate the number they piously look to the Shroud of Turin, which is a pretty historically problematic object. But we have to assume that the scourging was a violent experience that left him weak and with blood loss. Then, like many other condemned prisoners, he was required to carry a heavy beam of wood to the place of execution. Even before Jesus arrived at Golgotha, therefore, he had been injured in ways that contributed to his relatively rapid death. That said, even without these tortuous preambles, people—ordinarily slaves and those guilty of treason—were regularly executed by the Romans in this fashion. We do not need to appeal to the scourging or crown of thorns to explain why he died.