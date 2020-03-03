How Different Would Things Be if South Carolina Had Voted First? Like, Um, Black and White

As I watched the returns come in from South Carolina Saturday night, one idea dominated my thoughts. What if South Carolina had voted first, not fourth?

Who knows who would have won. But I will bet you this: Cory Booker and Kamala Harris would still be in this race, while Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out Sunday, and Amy Klobuchar, who exited Monday, would have been out of the race months ago.

From the beginning of the election cycle the Democrats celebrated their diverse field of candidates. But they actively hurt that diverse field by failing to change their lily-white nomination process. Starting the nomination process in Iowa and New Hampshire doomed the candidates and voters of color.