How ‘Finding Freedom’ Could Sink Meghan Markle’s Court Case Against British Tabloid

At several moments in the blockbuster new royal biography Finding Freedom, we are told what Harry and Meghan were thinking at precise moments in time; that Harry felt William’s use of the words “this girl” to describe Meghan was snobbish, or that Meghan “wondered if there wasn’t a message being sent” when Princess Michael wore a racially insensitive broach to the first big party that Meghan was invited to.

These are just two of examples of the many times this happens in the (unputdownable) book.