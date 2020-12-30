How Fox News Made Us Sick in 2020

This year, we found out what happens when Fox News tries to be “fair and balanced” to the deadliest virus in recent history.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country earlier this year, scientists, and public health experts begged the public not to politicize the virus. They warned of its lethality, its horrifying side effects, its contagiousness, and urged the media to share their warnings with American public and to promote responsible behavior.

But that didn’t seem to have much of an impact on Fox News, whose coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has, with few exceptions, seemed to largely treated the virus like an annoyance.