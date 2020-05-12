How George Conway Moved Into Donald Trump’s Head

Republican lawyer George Conway didn’t mean to be one of President Trump’s biggest trolls, but here we are.

“I just started kind of expressing my views and, at some point, I just decided that’s what I was going to do,” Conway says. “The damage that he’s doing far exceeds any benefit that he possibly could be conferring.”

In Episode 7 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, Conway reveals to co-hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast what irks him the most about Donald Trump, and more about how he’s managed to troll the president so hard, so well. (Spoiler alert: Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale accidentally gave George the idea when he came “groveling” to his wife, Kellyanne Conway, about how he screwed something up pretty bad. Welp.)

He also reveals the thought process that led to the ad that made Trump have a Twitter meltdown. Believe or not, Jesus is involved.

Rick and Molly also discuss the irony of the GOP touting itself as the pro-life party: “It’s one more aspect of the former Republican Party that revealed itself to be basically a line of BS and pro-life right up until it’s important to keep the S&P and the NASDAQ pumping.”

Plus, the two talk comic opera dictatorships, Facebook’s about-face, and the man who chews Trump’s food.

