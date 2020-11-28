How JFK Became the Poster Boy for Idealism and Hope

For decades now, academic historians have been telling us the same thing: John Fitzgerald Kennedy was a good president, but not a great one. In 13 polls conducted between 1982 and 2011, the youngest man ever elected president—he was only 43—is ranked on average thirteenth best chief executive in American history.

It’s not all that difficult to see why, if one thinks back. Kennedy was president for less than three full years. His first year in office was, well… problematic, with the Bay of Pigs fiasco, followed by a weak, humiliating performance at the Vienna summit with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. The first meeting between the leaders of the West and the communist worlds seemed to confirm the belief of many political old hands that the new president lacked both the gravitas and the experience to stand up to the truculent Russians. Throughout his thousand-day presidency, JFK had very limited success in pushing his progressive domestic reform programs through a conservative Congress.

Nonetheless, there were significant accomplishments. Kennedy showed great restraint and discernment under sustained, grinding pressure during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He resisted the pleas of hawkish advisers to bomb the missile sites in Cuba, and quite possibly set off World War III. After the Soviets withdrew the missiles, Kennedy worked with Khrushchev to de-escalate tensions in the Cold War effectively, leading to a nuclear test ban treaty and the installation of a hotline between Moscow and Washington.