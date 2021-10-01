How Kate Middleton Built a Palace Power Base

Days later, the golden dress still shimmers. Kate Middleton’s gown, worn to the London premiere of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, was a custom Jenny Packham design—and a rare high-voltage shot of showy glamour from Kate.

If you believe the Daily Mail, the commanding presence and voice of Meghan Markle has led to Kate Middleton becoming more of a royal power player in her own right. The golden Bond premiere dress is a sartorial symbol of a growingly confident duchess, and queen-in-waiting.

“She knew she was going to have to up her game—and she did. Now she’s a royal rock star—everything Meghan should have been,” a senior royal insider told the Mail.