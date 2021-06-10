How Kim Kardashian Exploited Porn

The iconic Kim Kardashian Vogue wedding cover, the premiere episode, the vacation where Kim lost jewelry in the ocean. As the world prepares for Thursday night’s series finale of Keeping up with the Kardashians, every celebrity blogger (and celebrities themselves) are analyzing memorable moments from the reality-television phenomenon. But, unfortunately, one moment has received less discussion: the sex tape that started it all.

And as an adult star who makes my living selling porn, not by parlaying a “leaked sex tape” into a mainstream career, I have mixed feelings about how porn birthed a reality-TV juggernaut.

Everyone and their mother in the San Fernando Valley claims to know something about its creation, distribution, and promotion. Still, much remains a mystery about the origins of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, including why Vivid, a professional porn company, leaked the tape when Vivid always requires performers to sign release forms.