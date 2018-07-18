How Meghan Markle’s Dad Allegedly Faked His Heart Operation to Skip the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, faked an emergency heart operation as an excuse to miss his daughter’s wedding, a report claimed Wednesday.

“The whole story about Meghan’s father undergoing heart surgery was made up,” an unnamed source told the Daily Mail. “He had to come up with a good enough reason not to attend her wedding and avoid any further embarrassment after those staged photos went public.”

Markle, who is believed to have had a heart attack in May, has in recent days been using the allegedly fake operation to heap pressure on his daughter, saying he could die at any minute.

He told the Sun on Sunday: “I had a heart attack, doesn’t anybody care? I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we’ve said to each other?”

During his interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the former lighting director said he was admitted to a medical center north of the Mexican border in Tijuana, where a stent was fitted. But when DailyMail.com reached out to the hospital for confirmation of his May 16th visit, the clinic replied that ‘no such name’ had ever checked into the hospital.

A source told the Mail: “The poor health story was his way of generating some compassion from the public, and taking the attention off those staged photos which were a complete embarrassment to Meghan and the royal family.

“Of course Meghan is upset with him. Her father missed her wedding. He missed walking her down the aisle all because of that ill-conceived publicity stunt,” the source added.

“It was really just such poor judgment on his part. Now everyone’s feeling sorry for him. They shouldn’t. He brought this upon himself and if he were truly sick Meghan would have made an effort to visit him. Don’t feel sorry for him. If anything, feel sorry for Meghan.”

Markle launched an extraordinary series of attacks on his daughter and the royal family this weekend, including accusing Meghan Markle of being ready to allow him to die without speaking to him.

Today, Samantha Markle, Meghan’s estranged half-sister chose Harry and Meghan’s attendance at a Nelson Mandela memorial event as an excuse to unload on her sister.

“Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father!” she wrote in one tweet, adding in another, “If our father dies, I’m holding you responsible, Meg!”

No doubt Markle will be on to his favorite outlet, TMZ, with his own version of the story.