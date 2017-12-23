How Models Like Emily Ratajkowski Sell Sex, Feminism, and Themselves

Since 2010, the British fashion magazine Love has offered up a parade of naked or semi-naked women as Christmas treats in its annual video advent calendar.

But this year, along with the usual eye candy and tabloid fodder (think clickbait headlines like “Emily Ratajkowski writhes around in spaghetti for LOVE”), Love Advent has generated a modest storm of debate by showing models working out in lingerie in the name of women’s empowerment.

Directed by Phil Poynter, the 2017 calendar features Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and other top models and It girls lifting weights, shadowboxing, and doing karate kicks in various states of undress.

We’ve watched Ashley Graham slap her ass with talcum-powdered hands while pulling a sled in spandex and a sports bra. We’ve ogled Kate Upton’s pendulous breasts as she reached for a drop shot during tennis practice. We’ve seen Doutzen Kroes’ bare bum jiggle in slow-mo during a round of jump rope, and we’ve zoomed in on Hailey Baldwin’s crotch as she did leg lifts in a lace thong.

Every video shows fierce female faces and greased up flesh (taut abs, swaying cleavage, bouncing bums), and each one ends with its model-of-the-day looking into the camera and reciting the words “stay strong.”

This is certainly an admirable concept, but its execution is slightly confused, like a series of porny Nike Ads. Is the calendar showing female empowerment? Or is it female objectification prettily packaged in the language of empowerment?

“I feel like it is empowering women to be sexy and be who they are, for just themselves, no one else,” says Taylor Hill on the 10th day of Christmas, doing mid-air splits in a thong and corset. “I love exercising in lingerie,” says Hailey Baldwin on Day 13. “I mean, who doesn’t?”

At the end of a year that’s seen the #MeToo movement take on sexual assault and harassment, it’s easy to see why not everyone is on board with Love’s suggestion that doing jump squats in a garter belt connotes female empowerment.

And with the infamous Pirelli calendar foregoing its pin-up tradition in recent years, focusing on women’s talents and achievements instead of their bodies, one wonders if Love Advent’s approach is missing the mark.

The Pirelli calendar has captured the zeitgeist of female beauty since its inception in the early ’60s. It’s telling, then, that Pirelli has abandoned its preoccupation with babes in bikinis, tapping Annie Leibovitz to portray female strength through unsexualized empowerment in its 2016 calendar. Leibovitz was also the first woman to shoot the calendar in more than 25 years.

This year, Peter Lindbergh continued to break with convention, stripping his subjects “down to their very soul” by refusing to paint their faces with makeup or to digitally retouch his photographs. Instead of photographing women nude for the 2017 calendar, he chose to show “another kind of naked,” he said, which was “more important than body parts.”

Once solely intended to titillate a male audience, the Pirelli calendar is now telegraphing the message that we’re no longer living in a man’s world—that women are worth more than their superficial beauty.

But what if sexualizing yourself makes you feel empowered? What if strength to you means doing whatever the fuck you want, regardless of how it might be perceived? Unsurprisingly, Emily Ratajkowski, who on Day 3 in Love Advent feeds herself pasta and smears it all over her cleavage (“Today is carbo-loading day,” she purrs), has emerged as a kind of a spokesperson for the calendar’s brand of empowerment.

“To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her,” the model and actress wrote in an Instagram post linking to her Love video.

“In the wake of the Harvey [Weinstein] fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about ‘modesty’ and ‘our responsibility’ as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it ‘easier’ for the rest of the world,” she continued. “Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice.”

On its own, Ratajkowski’s soft-core spaghetti porno was titillating in a campy way. But appended with a statement about how advertising herself as a sex object or not “shouldn’t be impacted by men,” the video managed to unite Piers Morgan with feminists who can’t see how stripping down for a pin-up calendar is empowering.

“When we look at advertising and editorial shoots we don’t want to see unattainable, hyper feminized and uncomfortable versions of womanhood looking back at us,” Vicky Spraff wrote for The Debrief. “What’s sexy or empowering about getting bloated from eating pasta in tight lingerie?”

Many feminists advocate women having the freedom to behave and present themselves however they wish, even if that means sexualizing themselves.

But the line between exploitation and empowerment is particularly thin when women are portrayed as holiday gifts to be unwrapped and labeled “strong” nonetheless. If that’s the standard for female empowerment, it’s safe to say that anything a woman chooses to do is empowering.

Indeed, that’s the mentality behind fourth-wave or “choice” feminism: It’s anti-feminist to judge women for choosing to do something, no matter what that choice is, because those women acted with agency and therefore their choice is a feminist act.

In other words, if a woman does something of her own free will—be it pole-dancing or buying an expensive pair of shoes—it’s as much of a feminist act as it is empowering on an individual level.

But to use women’s bodies for clicks in the name of female strength is confusing and deceptive. It muddies how we think of the general objectification of women and its impact on their self-worth.

“The value of this calendar is that it points out the grey zones in a post-Weinstein world,” said Michael Gross, author of Focus: The Secret, Sexy, Sometimes Sordid World of Fashion Photographers, who argues that the message of Love Advent is only palatable because the magazine is run by super-stylist Katie Grand.

Women have been objectified by the male gaze in art for centuries, but the conceit of the pin-up girl first entered our cultural vernacular in the 1890s with Life magazine illustrator Charles Dana Gibson’s “Gibson Girl,” a personification of the feminine ideal (hourglass figure, full lips) whom the artist referred to as an amalgam of “thousands of American girls.”

The more familiar image of early pin-up girls began taking shape during World War II, when they began appearing in magazines as recruiting propaganda. By the time Playboy magazine launched in 1953, the pin-up girl had successfully transitioned from art to photography and has become increasingly sexualized–explicitly so, in some cases–ever since.

Women have both supported and objected to pin-up girls since their inception, but it wasn’t until the 1990s that liberal feminists began actively campaigning against what they viewed as the perpetuation of women as objects to be gawped at. Today, they’re derided as representations of beauty that still largely befit a very restrictive, very patriarchal set of attributes: white, slim, and perfectly proportioned.

There are cases when modeling partially or wholly naked goes beyond clickbait to help empower women and promote feminist ideas. But those who do use their platform to improve standards of inclusivity for women, like Ashley Graham, consistently do so to subvert traditional depictions of women.

These women are in control, and their reasons for being naked often stem from a desire to improve cultural standards and increase the self-worth of all women.

There’s a case to be made that Love’s Advent calendar does just that—that its #StayStrong message is empowering because it’s uplifting and fun. But that argument only goes so far when women feel excluded or undervalued because they don’t share the attributes that qualify the Emily Ratajkowskis and Gigi Hadids of the world to be featured in it.

“This is not a moment when there’s a big market for subtlety, and there’s nothing subtle about the Love Advent calendar,” said Gross. “In that way, it’s a very clear argument in a national conversation that doesn’t seem conducive to argument. Only a woman could have made it and gotten away with it.”