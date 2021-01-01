How Much of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Will Adorable Archie Steal?

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s adorable cameo was, let’s be honest, the best thing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s otherwise not especially compelling first podcast for Spotify.

After a rather dull half hour—a laundry list of their influential and celebrity pals complaining about how tough 2020 had been for them—Archie’s “Happy New Year,” accompanied by Harry’s giggling and trademark ‘Boom!’ in the background, was a truly uplifting and inspirational moment.

Harry and Meghan, of course, would have known exactly what they were doing. They knew Archie’s first publicly spoken words would make news all over the world, despite the fact that the podcast itself failed to make the top 5 of Spotify’s global charts. They are unlikely to be complaining this weekend about upstaged by their 18-month old son, given that they stage-managed his public debut.