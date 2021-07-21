How Much Will Prince Harry’s Memoir Revelations Harm the Royal Family?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have, between them, accused the monarchy of many wrongs in recent months. From accusations of racism to allegations of ignoring Meghan’s pleas for assistance with her mental health when she felt suicidal, the couple has criticized the royal family as both institution and in very personal terms.

Now, Prince Harry has given notice that he intends to launch another salvo next year in the shape of his unprecedented, tell-all memoir, the publication of which was announced Monday and which he has apparently already largely written, with the, ahem, assistance of his ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer.