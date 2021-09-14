How Painted Dogs Became Safari’s Hottest Sighting

It’s early—although maybe not early by safari standards—as our Land Rover pulls out of camp at 6:30 in the morning on my last day in Zambia. Cool winter sunlight creeps up and over the hills. Visibility stretches for miles across the tributaries, thickets, and expansive plains of South Luangwa National Park.

This park is bordered by the Luangwa River on the east and the steep Muchinga Escarpment to the north and west, and thanks to an arabesque network of lagoons that ebb and flow with the seasons, the valley teems with wildlife. I’ve been on safari all over Southern Africa, yet have never encountered such diversity and concentration of game. In less than a week I clocked: 10 playful leopards, doing everything from crawling up and down trees to napping and mating; a pack of howling baboons chasing an intruder leopard out of their roost; a family of elephants fording the river with their calf in tow; zebra and giraffes galloping; and a number of rare birds including Pel’s fishing owl. Since I’m staying with the Bushcamp Company, which is the only operator with camps in this portion of the park, it feels like the only thing I haven’t seen all week is a single other tourist. So by my last day, the week having been such an embarrassment of riches, I feel pretty blasé about baboons and nonplussed by zebra.

My guide Fannuel and I have settled into a knowing, unspoken routine. Not much needs to be said. We drive through the park in search of game, keeping our voices hushed and slowing to admire a parade of elephants or tower of giraffes, getting out of the vehicle to stand under a baobab tree, or poke at puddles of quicksand—but today, about 40 minutes into our morning drive, Fannuel stops the car and raises his hand in silence. I can tell that this is something different, something rare. Something we haven’t seen yet.