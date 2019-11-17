How Prince Andrew Was Urged to Do Disastrous BBC Interview by Top Aide

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

How Andrew’s top aide persuaded him to face the music

The morning after the night before. Prince Andrew today faces a tsunami of criticism over his disastrous BBC interview, which only succeeded in making him look like a dissembling, arrogant prig and did nothing to clear his name. So why did Andrew, not known for his intelligence, decide to go toe to toe with one of Britain’s toughest TV interviewers, Emily Maitlis?