How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s U.K. COVID Tour Derailed in Scotland

It must have seemed such a good idea at the time and a jolly simple one too: put Prince William and Kate Middleton on Queen Victoria’s storied royal train and send them off on a tour of the U.K.

Officially, this week’s three-day, whirlwind tour of the country was to thank frontline staff for their work during the pandemic. It was also about getting the country’s most popular young royals on TV screens and newspaper pages in a Christmas season that promises to be unusually devoid of royal photo-ops, given the cancellation of the royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham.

The 1,250-mile, three-day tour—which began on Sunday and ended on Tuesday—took in Edinburgh, Berwick-upon-Tweed, West Yorkshire, Manchester, Cardiff, Bath, and Reading.