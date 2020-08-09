How Private Schools Have Profited From the Pandemic

America's 30,000 private schools have used their political might to divert billions of dollars in federal COVID relief from public schools starved of local and state assistance, using the pandemic to substantially expand their decades-long push for public funding far beyond their valuable basic privileges of tax-exemption and deductible donations.

Billions of dollars have been effectively transferred to private schools, most of them Christian, in an unprincipled effort with devastating consequences for low-income students.

The accelerated pace of aid has been a “heads we win, tails you lose” proposition, saddling the school districts most in need of state and federal assistance with under-funding and over-regulation while the private school sector literally profits from outsized government aid and deregulation.