How Reading Helped Me Navigate the Pandemic

It took me about a month after lockdown began in March to get my bearings, to really understand, that is, what the new COVID-19 reality was going to look like for a long time: basically stuck in a cultural deprivation tank for… ever.

At first I joked with friends and co-workers that I could handle quarantine better than a lot of people, since I’m already half a hermit anyway, don’t watch much sports, don’t go to bars, and can pretty much take or leave going out to eat. I would miss live music and going to the movies, and I would miss colleagues and friends, but other than that I thought I would be OK.

I was not entirely wrong, although good lord this pandemic, like everything about this year, does drag on. Who would’ve thought before 2020 that bingeing The West Wing would be considered a form of self-medicated therapy.